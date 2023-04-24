Five Juventus stars could return to starting formation for Derby d’Italia

Although it was one of the club’s most difficult clashes of the campaign, Juventus started the encounter against Napoli with some of their most important players on the bench.

The Bianconeri had just returned from Lisbon after eliminating Sporting from the Europa League quarter-final. Moreover, another crucial battle awaits Max Allegri’s men on Wednesday as they take on Inter in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final.

Therefore, the manager opted to rest some of his key stars against the Partenopei, while giving rare starting berths to the likes of Daniele Rugani and Matias Soulé. The Old Lady eventually lost the battle in dramatic fashion, as Giacomo Raspadori snatched an injury-time winner.

Nevertheless, this would all be worth it if Juventus succeed in booking a spot in the cup final at the Nerazzurri’s expense.

According to JuventusNews24, five Juventus stars should make their return to the starting formation for the upcoming Derby d’Italia.

At the back, the Brazilian duo of Gleison Bremer and Alex Sandro should get the nod alongside their compatriot Danilo.

Up front, Dusan Vlahovic and Angel Di Maria will reclaim their spots as automatic starters in Allegri’s pecking order, while the technical staff will be closely monitoring Federico Chiesa’s condition and evaluate his availability from the first minute.