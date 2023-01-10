Juventus has some of the finest talents in the Italian top flight on their books now as Max Allegri works hard to make them champions again.

The Bianconeri won nine consecutive league titles before 2021, but the last two campaigns have been poor and they didn’t win a single trophy last season.

This is far from an ideal situation and now the black and whites want to change it by the end of this term and will need their best men to be in top form.

FIFA23 has followed some of their players who have been in impressive form in 2022 and named five in their Team of the Year, according to a report on Football Italia.

The report claims Serie A had 20 players in the team and only Milan had more men on the list than Juve, with six different representatives.

Dusan Vlahovic, Adrien Rabiot, Wojciech Szczęsny, Gleison Bremer, and Filip Kostic represented Max Allegri’s men on the list.

Juve FC Says

We have some of the finest talents in the land in our group now, so it is no surprise that these men have been named on the list.

It is a good individual honour, but Juventus needs team honours by the end of this season and we expect these players to keep playing well to boost our chances of winning trophies.