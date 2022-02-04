Five Juventus youngsters make the latest Italy Under-19 squad

Juventus has one of the best youth teams at every level in Italian football and some of their youngsters have been rewarded for their development by being named in the latest Italy under-19 squad.

Calciomercato reports that defenders Gabriele Mulazzi and Riccardo Turicchia, as well as midfielders Luis Hasa, Tommaso Maressa and Fabio Miretti have been named in the junior Azzurri squad for their match against their Turkish counterparts.

The game would take place at the Stadio Erasmo Iacovone on the 9th of this month.

This match offers the youngsters a chance to gain more exposure and to keep themselves in the national team pool.

Juve FC Says

It is great to see our youngsters getting national recognitions, and it means the coaches of the youth teams are doing a great job.

The club has been signing much younger players recently and we would likely continue on that path.

It makes sense for the club’s youth team to keep producing outstanding players.

Some of them will eventually get promoted to the senior side and save the Bianconeri a lot of money in transfer fees to other clubs.

Hopefully, these players will get the chance to play in the game because it will help their development overall.