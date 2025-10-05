This evening’s clash between Juventus and Milan will also witness a host of compelling duels, including battles between former teammates.

As is often the case in such razor-tight encounters between two big clubs vying for top spots, they are often decided by the smallest of details.

Therefore, let’s take a closer look at five key battles that could settle the outcome of Sunday’s major Serie A clash.

Pierre Kalulu vs Christian Pulisic

Following his heroics against Napoli a week ago, all eyes will be on Christian Pulisic this evening. The USMNT star has been one of Milan’s most consistent performers in the last two years, but he has seemingly taken his game to a whole new level with Max Allegri on the bench, especially after being granted an almost free role upfront.

Nevertheless, Igor Tudor has a defender who is all too familiar with the former Chelsea star. While it remains to be seen if he’ll play at the back or as a wingback, Pierre Kalulu will likely have a key role to play when it comes to stopping his former teammate in his tracks, especially given Pulisic’s tendency to roam to the left.

Manuel Locatelli vs Adrien Rabiot

Speaking of old teammates colliding, Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot were Allegri’s automatic starters in midfield for three years, so they arguably know one another more than anyone else. With the Frenchman given the license to roam forward, and the Italian shielding Juve’s backline, a few skirmishes are inevitable.

Andrea Cambiaso vs Alexis Saelemaekers

This will arguably be one of the most intriguing duels of the evening, as it involves two of the most livewire wingbacks in Serie A. Cambiaso and Saelemaekers will likely be seen all over the pitch when in possession, but they’re also expected to remain disciplined in the defensive phase, as neither man can afford to give any space to his opposite number.

Francisco Conceicao vs Luka Modric

Luka Modric has immediately cemented himself as a chief operator in Milan’s midfield, so Tudor will require one of his players to derange him with some intense pressing. This task will likely fall on the dynamic Francisco Conceicao, who, in this case, will have an important double role to play this evening.

Kenan Yildiz vs Koni De Winter

With Fikayo Tomori struggling with a knock, some expect Koni De Winter to get the nod, which would result in an exciting battle between two Juventus Next Gen graduates. The Turkish international began his campaign on a thrilling note, but he’s been visibly exhausted as of late, so it remains to be seen if he can conjure up some energy to dribble his way past the Belgian’s fresh legs.