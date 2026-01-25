This evening, Juventus and Napoli will share the same pitch for the second time this season, as the Allianz Stadium hosts one of the most anticipated fixtures in Italian football.

With Luciano Spalletti and Antonio Conte facing their past, this fascinating touchline has been dominating the headlines, and perhaps rightly so.

Nevertheless, this is the sort of contest that is decided by the slightest of details, and it could ultimately go down to who wants it more.

Therefore, here are five expected player battles (at least based on the probable lineups) to keep an eye on, as their outcome could prove decisive.

Gleison Bremer vs Rasmus Hojlund

The last time these two teams met, Rasmus Hojlund emerged as the ultimate hero, bagging a brace for Napoli, who went on to win 2-1.

Nevertheless, the Gleison Bremer was out with an injury, so it will be interesting to see if the Dane can replicate his heroics while facing one of the most robust defenders in Europe.

Manuel Locatelli vs Scott McTominay

With so many players occupying the middle of the park, these two players might not engage for the duration of the match, but they will inevitably cross paths in some crucial moments, especially when Scott McTominay decides to make one of his timely runs to the box.

Therefore, it remains to be seen if Manuel Locatelli will be able to ward off the in-form Scotsman, who has been virtually unstoppable in recent weeks.

Weston McKennie vs Stanislav Lobotka

Despite being deployed as an attacking midfielder, Weston McKennie will be handed one of the most important defensive tasks in the match, as he’ll be entrusted with marking Stanislav Lobotka, who is Napoli’s chief creator.

The Slovakian emerged as one of the finest deep-lying playmakers in the country under Spalletti’s tutelage, so the manager should know a few secrets on how to cage his old pupil.

Kenan Yildiz vs Giovanni Di Lorenzo

On his night, Giovanni Di Lorenzo can cause havoc in the final third. However, the Partenopei captain has been seen struggling against pacey and tricky wingers on too many occasions in recent years.

Therefore, if Juventus can find a way to isolate him and Kenan Yildiz, this could be their easiest path towards Napoli’s goal.

However, the skipper will likely be supported by his teammates, including Miguel Gutiérrez and Antonio Vergara.

Jonathan David vs Alessandro Buongiorno

This will be an interesting duel between two players who are enduring underwhelming campaigns, but will be selected due to the injuries of Dusan Vlahovic and Amir Rrahmani.

Jonathan David has been blowing hot and cold in recent weeks, but a good showing against the reigning champions would be a major boost for him ahead of the potential arrival of a new striker in the coming days. However, he’d have to skip past the former Torino captain, who considers this clash a personal Derby.