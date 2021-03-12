Five managers that could replace Andrea Pirlo at Juventus

It is inevitable that there would be a debate over the future of Andrea Pirlo as the Juventus manager following their elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Portuguese giants Porto.

It has to be remembered that Max Allegri and Maurizio Sarri both paid the price for failure in Europe’s elite competition and there is every chance that come the end of the season that Pirlo follows the same path.

If Pirlo is to leave the Juve job, who could replace him and while you can always find the best betting tips when it comes to football matches, that is not always the case when looking at potential managers.

Here we draw up a list of five potential candidates that could replace the former midfielder.

Rafa Benitez

The former Liverpool manager is currently without a job and he does come with Champions League pedigree having won the competition with the Reds.

Whether he would work well within the structure at Juve is another matter altogether, however, he is highly successful with a proven track record and would cost nothing in compensation.

Diego Simone

The Atletico Madrid manager is on course to lift La Liga this season and his team is still not out of the Champions League.

The Argentine is a winner, his football may not be the most exciting but his teams are well organised, make few mistakes and Juve could do a lot worse but he would not come cheap.

Julian Nagelsmann

One of the young and upcoming managers and whose name always seems to pop up when there may be a job vacancy.

He has no real track record of success but he has done a good job with RB Leipzig and if Juventus want to go the younger manager route then Nagelsmann must surely be in the mix.

Zinedine Zidane

Now, when it comes to Champions League there are very few that can match the record of the French world cup winner.

Zidane has a history with Ronaldo and that has to be a good thing and the chances are that he will be available at the end of this season. Whether he wants to jump straight back into management is, however, unknown at this moment in time.

Erik Ten Hag

Ten Hag always seems to be referred to as a young manager but he is actually 51, a good 18 years older than Nagelsmann.

That said, he is an exciting coach, his Ajax team play some brilliant football, he guided the Dutch champions to victory over Juve in the Champions League a couple of seasons back and he is a serial winner in the Netherlands.

Conclusion

There are a few more that could be included in the list and that in itself shows that Juve will have an abundance of choice if they do part company with Pirlo.

They really do have a big decision to make in the summer.