Five most improved players at Juventus this season

Some Juventus stars have been pulling their weight for the Bianconeri this season, and they deserve credit for how the club has performed so far.

Last season was disastrous for Juve, but these stars have stepped up this term to make things happen for the club.

Fabio Miretti

Miretti broke into the team towards the end of last season, and fans expected him to return to the reserves this term.

However, his ever-improving performances have kept him in the squad and he is one player the team can rely on to play well.

Manuel Locatelli

Locatelli’s first season at Juve was not as excitingly good as fans expected, but he is gradually hitting top form and now plays with more authority than in the previous campaign.

Adrien Rabiot

Rabiot is arguably the most improved player at Juventus this season, if not in Serie A, and the Frenchman will be a massive loss if he leaves in the summer.

He has added goals to his game and is now a much better midfielder. This is undoubtedly the peak of his career.

Moise Kean

Moise Kean was so dismal last season, and it seemed inevitable Juventus would send him back to Everton. However, the striker has hit top form this term and has almost reached the number of goals he scored last season.

Danilo

Danilo is like a fine wine that keeps improving with age, and Juve is blessed to have him in their squad.

There are rumours that he will be given a new deal soon, and that would be fully deserved.