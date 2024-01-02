While we shouldn’t expect any fireworks in January, Juventus will be active on the market this month, making some adjustments to the squad.

La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese discusses five potential moves that the Bianconeri could pull off during the winter market.

He begins with Dean Huijsen’s anticipated move to Frosinone. The 18-year-old has only made a brief cameo against Milan thus far this season, so the management is looking to send him away on loan to gain some valuable Serie A experience.

The defender will join a contingent of Juventus youngsters who are sharpening their tools at the Benito Stripe Stadium this season, namely Matias Soulé, Kaio Jorge and Enzo Barrenechea.

The second move is trying to replace Huijsen by snatching Tiago Djalo from under Inter’s nose.

The Lille defender has an agreement in principle to join the Nerazzurri at the end of the season as a free agent, but Juventus are trying to strike a deal with the French club and bring the Portuguese to Turin this month.

The third potential transfer concerns Soulé who has been one of the main revelations of the Serie A campaign while on loan at Frosinone.

The Bianconeri are reportedly willing to sell the Argentine if they receive an offer that exceeds 25 million euros.

Raising transfer funds from the young winger could allow Juventus to pursue Teun Koopmeiners who remains their preferred profile for the midfield role. However, the Atalanta star won’t come cheap, so a January transfer remains unlikely at this point.

Finally, the Old Lady could reunite with Federico Bernardeschi as a short-term fix. The winger would cherish the opportunity to return to the club and he can occupy various roles in Max Allegri’s 3-5-2 formation.