Five players can leave PSG next month – Who should Juventus pounce for?

Last summer, Paris Saint Germain were the absolute stars of the transfer market session.

The Ligue 1 giants splashed the cash on Achraf Hakimi, added Nuno Mendes to the fold, and signed some of the biggest stars in the sport as free agents. The list included Georginio Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, and the cherry on top, Lionel Messi.

Theses additions left Mauricio Pochettino’s squad packed with talent all over the pitch, meaning that some players were going to struggle for playing time.

Therefore, the Parisians could take the opportunity to offload some of their players whos services are no longer needed as early as January.

According to Calciomercato, five names can leave the French capital next month, opening the door for Juventus, Milan and Inter to make the moves.

The players mentioned by the report are former Nerazzurri stars Mauro Icardi and Rafinha, former Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes, young German defender Thilo Kehrer and French left-back Layvin Kurzawa.

The source also claims that these players could be even available on a discount.

Juve FC say

For the Bianconeri, the most obvious name on the list is Icardi, who has been repeatedly linked with a move to Turin in the past few years.

Moreover, his compatriot Paredes is another familiar name to the fans of the club, as he’s been on the Bianconeri’s radar for quite some time.

Juve’s priority at the moment is finding a center forward and a central midfielder, which is why reigniting their interest in the Argentine duo remains a possible scenario.