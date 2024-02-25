Juventus has already begun preparing for life without Adrien Rabiot, as it seems evident that the French midfielder wishes to leave the club. The Bianconeri have been urging him to sign an extension to his current deal for several months, but Rabiot appears more inclined to leave when his contract expires. There is very little time to waste in attempting to make him stay, and Juventus must now consider alternative targets.

Reports have linked Juve with a move for several players, and we have listed five among whom Juve could choose as a replacement for the Frenchman.

Ederson, Atalanta

Ederson is one of two Atalanta midfielders that Juventus likes and has been following closely throughout this campaign. The 24-year-old Brazilian has settled in quickly at La Dea and has become one of their finest players. Juventus will benefit from his talents for a long time, considering his age, and he might prove to be a more cost-effective option than Teun Koopmeiners.

Teun Koopmeiners, Atalanta

Koopmeiners is Juventus’s primary midfield target as they seek to replace Adrien Rabiot, and it is expected that he will move to Turin for a substantial fee. He serves as the engine room of the current Atalanta team and is arguably their most crucial player. However, he may be enticed by the prospect of playing for a bigger club, which could facilitate his signing.

Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool

Juventus has often sought good value among free agents, and Thiago could be the best player available for a free transfer in the summer. The Spain international has struggled with injuries at Liverpool, the latest coming at Arsenal earlier this month, and with the Reds signing several midfielders, he is not set to receive a new deal. Acquiring him for free could prove to be a shrewd move, and his vast experience at the highest level would be valuable if he overcomes his recent injuries, similar to what Arthur Melo has done.

Andrea Colpani, Monza

Colpani is one of the most promising young players in Serie A, and Juventus has been linked with a move for him since last season. The Bianconeri have enjoyed watching him perform well for the impressive Monza team, and he could develop into an even better player at the Allianz Stadium if he replaces Rabiot.

Lewis Ferguson, Bologna

Ferguson is one of the reasons for Bologna’s outstanding season, and it’s only a matter of time before he secures a move to a bigger club. Premier League sides are monitoring him for a reason, and he could be the ideal replacement for Rabiot. Ferguson is currently at the peak of his career, and a move to a bigger team like Juventus would further enhance his development, making him a much-improved player.

Rabiot’s departure seems inevitable, and Juventus must play its part by finding a replacement for him soon.