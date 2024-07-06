Euro 2024 has reached its latter stages, and in just over a week, the competition in Germany will conclude with the euro 2024 final in Berlin.

There were some surprises in the group stages, but the remaining countries are solid teams that have traditionally done well in international football. Kylian Mbappe famously said the competition was more difficult than the World Cup, and we have reached the stage where some may agree with the French superstar striker. The teams still in the competition have several outstanding players who have been pivotal for their nations. Not all of them have received recognition, but others have stood out for their respective nations.

Cody Gakpo, Netherlands

The Netherlands could have faced elimination from the Euros in the group stages but instead qualified for the knockout phase as one of the best third-placed teams.

Gakpo has been instrumental in their advancement to the quarterfinals. The PSV Eindhoven forward has scored three goals and provided an assist.

He is arguably the player most likely in the Netherlands team to influence the outcome of a game in their favour.

Diogo Costa, Portugal

Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo owe a lot to Diogo Costa for their continued presence in the Euros after his heroics in their Round of 16 match against Slovenia.

He saved three Slovenian penalties in the shootout to secure a spot for his national team in the quarterfinals.

The FC Porto goalkeeper has made a name for himself, and it wouldn’t be surprising if several clubs are now lining up to express interest in his services.

Jamal Musiala, Germany Musiala is a player who has ignited the dreams of German fans about winning the Euros at home. Under Julian Nagelsmann’s leadership, who selected a youthful squad for the competition, the Bayern Munich midfielder has emerged as his nation’s standout performer. He is a contender for the Euro 24 top scorer, and his overall performances have garnered increased attention and admiration from fans. Fabian Ruiz, Spain Ruiz has emerged as an unexpected hero for Spain, contributing significantly to his team’s pursuit of glory as a midfielder for PSG. He has scored twice and provided two assists in three games for his national team. Despite his frequent forays forward, his defensive contributions in midfield have not gone unnoticed. Should La Roja win the competition, he stands a good chance of being recognised as the tournament’s best player.

Nico Williams, Spain

Surprisingly, Nico Williams has only managed one goal and one assist for Spain in this Euros, considering he has been one of their most impactful players so far.

His performances have been electrifying, catching the attention of clubs like Tottenham, Juventus, and Arsenal, all of whom are reportedly interested in signing him.

Williams would likely command a significant transfer fee, and his exploits in Euro 2024 are expected to have substantially increased his market value.

Conclusion

Major tournaments often showcase players who become highly sought-after assets, while others may see their reputations slightly diminished. Euro 2024 is proving to be no exception.

Once the tournament concludes, we can anticipate a flurry of transfer activity, with the standout performers from Euro 2024 likely being among the most talked about in the transfer market.