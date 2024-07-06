Cody Gakpo, Netherlands
The Netherlands could have faced elimination from the Euros in the group stages but instead qualified for the knockout phase as one of the best third-placed teams.
Gakpo has been instrumental in their advancement to the quarterfinals. The PSV Eindhoven forward has scored three goals and provided an assist.
He is arguably the player most likely in the Netherlands team to influence the outcome of a game in their favour.
Diogo Costa, Portugal
Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo owe a lot to Diogo Costa for their continued presence in the Euros after his heroics in their Round of 16 match against Slovenia.
He saved three Slovenian penalties in the shootout to secure a spot for his national team in the quarterfinals.
The FC Porto goalkeeper has made a name for himself, and it wouldn’t be surprising if several clubs are now lining up to express interest in his services.
Nico Williams, Spain
Surprisingly, Nico Williams has only managed one goal and one assist for Spain in this Euros, considering he has been one of their most impactful players so far.
His performances have been electrifying, catching the attention of clubs like Tottenham, Juventus, and Arsenal, all of whom are reportedly interested in signing him.
Williams would likely command a significant transfer fee, and his exploits in Euro 2024 are expected to have substantially increased his market value.
Conclusion
Major tournaments often showcase players who become highly sought-after assets, while others may see their reputations slightly diminished. Euro 2024 is proving to be no exception.
Once the tournament concludes, we can anticipate a flurry of transfer activity, with the standout performers from Euro 2024 likely being among the most talked about in the transfer market.
