Five Premier League clubs looking to lure Dybala away from Juventus

Paulo Dybala’s future is one of the most important topics of discussion at Juventus right now.

The Argentinian attacker has entered the last few months of his current contract at the club.

The Bianconeri want him to stay, but they haven’t been able to find an agreement with the former Palermo man.

Both parties will meet again to discuss a potential deal, but Juve is playing a dangerous game by not finding an agreement with him soon enough.

As they struggle to tie him down, other clubs are looking to sign him for free when the campaign finishes.

Calciomercato claims clubs in England have him on their radar and his next destination could be the Premier League.

The report claims he has interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham.

These sides believe he can add value to their squad and they are prepared to make him one of their key men.

Juve FC Says

Dybala looks very settled at Juventus and he would rather find an agreement with the Bianconeri than leave for a new club.

However, that doesn’t mean we should take his demands for granted.

The future of a footballer could change in an instant and he might decide he is leaving Turin for good.

The Bianconeri needs to improve their offer to him and try to find a compromise with the former Palermo man.