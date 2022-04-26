Five Premier League players that would fit in at Juventus

The next transfer window will be crucial for Juventus if they want to perform better next season, both domestically and in Europe.

When one reads the daily gossip columns you could be mistaken for believing that every available player in the major leagues is coming to Juventus, you would be better to read about online casino if you want accuracy rather than some of the football media outlets.

But one thing is for certain and that is Juve will enter the transfer market to strengthen key positions within the squad and it would make sense for the club to look hard at some bargains that could become available in the Premier League.

Here are five players that Juve could target and would be suited to Serie A

Lucas Moura (Tottenham)

It seems very likely that the Brazilian will be surplus to requirements in London and is likely to be sold this summer, he would not cost a lot and is a quality player that would suit Juventus’s style of play.

Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal)

Lacazette will be available on a free transfer and his wages would likely be affordable, he may not be that prolific but he is a cheaper option than Alvaro Morata and his experience would be invaluable.

Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal)

Lacazettes teammate and another player that will be on a free in the summer, he is young and exciting and could do for Juventus what Tammy Abraham is doing for Roma

Jesse Lingard (Man Utd)

Another player that will be a free agent, is below 30 and his pace would be a very useful asset for Juve. He has international experience and showed on loan at West Ham last season that he is a very talented player.

Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa)

A classy defensive midfielder and one that is the most expensive on the list, however, he would not come at an outrageous price and at just 23 he could anchor our midfield for the next decade.

Other possibilities

There are other Premier League players that will also be made available by their respective clubs, Paul Pogba and Antonio Rudiger are just two top-quality players that can be signed, though the chances are slim because of their likely wage demands.

In fact, there is an abundance of Premier League clubs that will be overhauling their squads, for example, Arsenal, Tottenham and Man Utd are expected to offload a number of their players in addition to the ones named above, Chelsea is in a flux and any number of their players could be sold. Man City and Liverpool are expected to allow some of their players to depart, Gabriel Jesus and Divock Origi spring to mind.

The Premier League could be a good hunting ground for Juve this summer.