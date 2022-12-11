Just when Juventus were finally beginning to find their footing on the pitch, the club has been hit by another cruel blow during the winter break.

Amidst the Old Lady’s legal and financial troubles, the entire board of directors resigned last week, painting an extremely bleak image around Continassa.

Yet, ilBianconero still managed to find five reasons for Massimiliano to simile (aside from him lucrative contract, of course).

The first is the noticeable positive atmosphere surrounding the training ground following the return from the break. While the players are well aware of the club’s dire situation, the coach has thus far succeeded in isolating the squad, switching their focus towards the pitch.

The second reason to smile is Moise Kean’s red-hot form. The Italian was already enjoying a positive moment before the break, and is now presenting himself in a great shape following the brief holiday.

Then we have Federico Chiesa who now appears to be fully fit. The winger made a few appearances from the bench in November, but he could be set for a more prominent role by January.

The fourth reason is the return of Juan Cuadrado and Paul Pogba. Both men are now training separately from the rest of the squad due their respective physical problems, but are hellbent on regaining their full fitness ahead of the upcoming run.

Finally, Allegri must be pleased with the intense training program supervised by Giovanni Andreini as the club continues to believe in a great comeback in the Scudetto race. In this regard, the encounter against Napoli will surely be decisive.