Five reasons why Juventus-Inter will be a fiery affair

Following Wednesday’s painful Champions League elimination, Juventus can only look ahead now. And by that we mean way ahead.

Let’s even skip the upcoming match against Salernitana on Sunday, and the whole international break that follows.

On the 3rd of April, Juventus will host Inter in the infamous Derby d’Italia, and ilBianconero offers five reasons why this will be a an absolute fiery affair.

First, we begin with the standings. At the moment, only three points separate the two rivals (even if the champions have a postponed match in hand). Thus, the Bianconeri will have the chance to catch the Nerazzurri, in a scenario that seemed implausible a few months ago.

Then we have the argument related to refereeing errors. While the Old Lady’s detractors often accuse the club of receiving favors from the officials, the incident involving Andrea Belotti and Andrea Ranocchia last weekend caused outrage around the country, with fans left to wonder how Torino were denied a clear spot kick.

Thirdly, Paulo Dybala’s contract saga. The Argentine is running on an expiring contract, and Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta hinted at a possible swoop for his old favorite.

The fourth point is related to the European Super League. Inter were amongst the clubs who immediately backed out from the project, but Juventus president Andrea Agnelli still insists that all founding clubs had signed binding contracts.

And finally, it wouldn’t be Juventus-Inter without a good old Calciopoli debate. This time, the Derby d’Italia coincides with an appeal presented by Juventus against the decision to award Inter the 2005/06 Scudetto.