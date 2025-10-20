Juventus enjoyed a positive start to the campaign under Igor Tudor, but it has swiftly gone sour. At this stage, the joyous comeback against Inter feels like a distant memory, albeit it only ensued just over a month ago.

After a series of disappointing draws, the Bianconeri tasted defeat for the first time this season on the shores of Lake Como. The toothless visitors were simply outplayed by the home side.

While Tudor will argue that pressure is a natural part of his profession, it would be useless to deny that the rug is being gradually pulled from under his feet.

So without further ado, here are five reasons why Tudor might only be a few bad results away from the axe.

The plumetting results & performances

We begin with the most obvious, yet elemental factor of all. While the management has been expecting the results to pick up as the season progresses, it has been quite the opposite.

The team has already slipped to seventh place in the Serie A table, and they remain without a win in the Champions League, which is hardly ideal when your next opponent is called Real Madrid

Poor communication skills

On Sunday, Tudor wasn’t only tactically outplayed by the suspended Cesc Fabregas on the pitch, but was also embarrassed in the press room following an avoidable comment about ‘fake small’ Como in the lead-up to the contest.

This isn’t the first time the Croatian has made a mess while chatting with the press. For instance, he claimed he didn’t hear the chorus of boos from the Juventus fans following the underwhelming display against Milan before the international break.

Igor Tudor (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Incompatibility with Juventus squad

In his public row with Fabregas, Tudor half-complainingly claimed that the Como manager gets to choose the players his club buys, hinting that Juve’s summer signings didn’t arrive with his full blessing.

This theory is only solidified by Joao Mario’s lack of playing time, and Loic Openda’s confusing status at the club.

Frosty relationship with Comolli

In recent days, reports in the Italian media have claimed that Tudor’s relationship with the club’s General Manager Damien Comolli is far from perfect.

Perhaps the Croatian hasn’t forgotten how the Frenchman vigorously tried to sign Antonio Conte last June.

A clear precedent

Juventus started the campaign with promising victories, before settling for a series of draws. And now, the first defeat has arrived.

If this scenario sounds a bit familiar, that’s because it’s almost déjà vu from last season under Thiago Motta.

So perhaps Juventus might prefer to cut to the chase and pull the trigger swiftly rather than wait for March when the campaign becomes unsalvageable.