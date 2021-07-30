serie a
Five substitutes confirmed for Serie A games for 2021/2022 season

July 30, 2021 - 12:30 pm

Lega Serie A and FIGC has announced that Italian clubs will continue to use five substitutes for the upcoming campaign.

The five subs rule was brought in amidst the coronavirus pandemic last year when matches were played around three times per week to finish the 2019/2020 season across Europe.

IFAB has allowed leagues to deliberate using it until the end of next year.

While other competitions like the English Premier League has reverted to three substitutes, Serie A has just confirmed that five subs would be used next season, according to Football Italia.

The report says the subs would be used in three slots and if a game enters extra time, a sixth sub would be permitted for an extra slot making it 4.

Juventus will hope this rule plays to their advantage and Massimiliano Allegri will prepare his team to take advantage of adding extra men to their squad in difficult matches.

The Bianconeri struggled for form last season before eventually finishing the campaign inside the top four and winning both the Italian Cup and the Super Cup.

Allegri won the league title in every campaign that he managed Juve in his first stint and will look to continue where he stopped this season.

