Five things the new Juventus board must do first

Juventus has named a new board to replace the last one led by Andrea Agnelli. Its new president, Gianluca Ferrero, is now tasked with continuing the impressive legacy of the previous leaders.

The last two seasons have been turbulent for Juve, but Agnelli’s board will be remembered for winning nine consecutive league titles and dominating the Italian game.

It will take some time for the new board to get near those achievements, but here are a few things they must do soon:

Bolster squad in January

Juve has one of the strongest squads in Serie A, no doubt, but the best clubs never stop strengthening their group no matter what happens.

The Bianconeri will want to end this season on a good note and that will require new leaders to splash the cash on some fresh talents.

Clarify Juventus’ Super League stance.

Juve is one of three clubs still supporting the European Super League after Agnelli sacrificed his prestigious positions in the ECA and UEFA to back the idea.

However, the new leaders must clarify if Juve will keep supporting it alongside Barcelona and Real Madrid as they hope to beat UEFA in the courts this year.

Secure the future of Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot’s contract expires at the end of this season and he is one player Juve must keep in their squad if they are serious.

The midfielder has been superb and it will be embarrassing to lose such a talent on a free transfer when this campaign finishes.

The new board must work to ensure the Frenchman signs a new deal and stays in Turin beyond this campaign.

Set a target for Allegri

Max Allegri remains one of the finest managers in Serie A and the Bianconeri gaffer is one man that can lead a team to the Scudetto.

However, his second coming at Juve has been less successful than his first and the club must not be blindly loyal to the tactician, we must focus on the present and future in the same way punters want up-to-date football betting & football odds on games now and in the future.

The Bianconeri’s new board must give him a target for this season and the next one, which should be measurable, so the club knows if the right decision is to stick with him after this season.

Get more partnerships

Juventus needs more money and one way to secure funds is to ensure the club has enough business partners to work with.

Under Agnelli, the Bianconeri squandered funds and ran into a lot of debt, which has put them in a serious problem now.

The new board must find a way to generate more funds to reduce the club’s overall debt and fund some new signings.