Juventus is facing an uncertain summer as the Bianconeri strive to return to the summit of the Italian football pyramid.

It has been a challenging season for them, as they currently struggle to secure a place inside the top three.

At the start of the season, not too many people would have backed Juventus to win the Scudetto but expectations changed after Max Allegri got the team going neck and neck with Inter Milan for a good portion of the season but that has all changed now.

Allegri’s men are expected to finish this season within the Champions League spots and possibly win the Coppa Italia, but that may not be sufficient for the fans to desire his continued tenure.

What can we anticipate at the club by the summer?

Allegri to leave

There has been much speculation about Allegri’s future, and it appears almost certain now that the gaffer will depart in the summer.

While Juventus has publicly expressed support for him, if Allegri fails to secure a victory in the Italian Cup, he will likely need to step down voluntarily, or the Bianconeri will replace him for the second and likely final time.

One name in the frame to replace Allegri is Zinedine Zidane who only last month said he would like to return to the bench.

Juventus to finish fourth

Juve’s performance in the first half of the season was so impressive that there was genuine belief they could clinch the league title.

However, the second half has proven to be challenging, with the team struggling to maintain a position within the top four. After losing the second spot, which they held for most of the season, there’s no assurance they will finish higher than fourth this term, particularly considering the ongoing uncertainty surrounding their slump.

Rabiot to leave

One of the primary objectives for the Bianconeri is to retain Adrien Rabiot and secure him on a new contract.

In the summer, he compelled them to agree to just a one-year extension, and Rabiot seems poised to embark on a new adventure.

As the Frenchman approaches 29 in April, it is anticipated that he will seek opportunities in a different league before retiring.

Juventus to overhaul their squad

Juve has faced challenges in making recent signings due to financial constraints, but this summer is expected to be busy for Cristiano Giuntoli as changes are needed within the squad.

Players like Rabiot and Federico Chiesa, who are hesitant to sign extensions, may depart, prompting a necessary overhaul. Their importance to the team makes it crucial to find suitable replacements, potentially leading to a different squad for Juve in the upcoming season.

If the club continues to face difficulties in acquiring new players, prospects like Matias Soule and Kaio Jorge could be brought in as part of the squad.

McKennie and Vlahovic to sign new contracts

Despite the potential departure of some key players from Juve in the summer, two individuals we anticipate remaining at the club are Weston McKennie and Dusan Vlahovic.

Although they have been associated with a move away from the Allianz Stadium, both players are currently having outstanding individual seasons, and it is expected that they will sign contract extensions.

To ensure Vlahovic stays, some sacrifices may be required, and we anticipate the Serbian striker to make compromises to continue with the club.