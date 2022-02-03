Five young Italians who can become pillars for Juventus

Throughout the history of the club, Juventus players have always been essential for the Italian national team.

When the Azzurri lifted their last World Cup in 2006, the likes of Gianluigi Buffon, Fabio Cannavaro and Alessandro Del Piero played a great role in the triumph.

And of course we can’t forget about the heroics of Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Federico Chiesa in Euro 2020.

According to la Gazzetta della Sport, the Bianconeri could once again build a future on the shoulders of Italian players.

The Milan-based newspaper names five young Italians who can become pillars in Turin.

The first name on the list is Nicolò Zaniolo. The Roma star is one of the best talents in his generation, and the Old Lady is ready to launch an assault to land his services next summer.

The same goes for Sassuolo’s Giacomo Raspadori, who could be replace Paulo Dybala at the club if the latter walks away by the end of the season.

The source also mentions Nicolò Fagioli who is already a part of the club. The young midfielder is currently on loan at Cremonese and has taken the Serie B by storm.

Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi is also playing at Cremonese this term, and he could become one of the best Serie A shot-stoppers in the future.

Finally, Nicolò Rovella will return to Juventus once his loan spell at Genoa ends, and he could immediately find himself a significant role at the club.