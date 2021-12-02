Five youngsters who can lead the way for Juventus in the future

In the last few weeks, we’ve seen a couple of U23 stars making their Juventus debut. We’re talking about Koni De Winter and Matias Soulé.

Amidst the difficult period that the club is enduring on all levels, the Bianconeri could finally resort to their youngsters as they’re no longer able to splash the cash left and right.

La Gazetta dello Sport names five young players that could lead the charge for the Old Lady in the future.

First on the list is none other than Soulé, who’s now considered to be the crown jewel of the youth sector. The Argentine has already earned a callup to Argentina’s first team and has made his debut (even though an extremely short one) against Salernitana on Tuesday.

The second is De Winter. A young right-back who could take Mattia De Sciglio’s spot since the latter is yet to renew his contract.

Then we have Franco Israel, a 21-year-old goalkeeper who has been developing with the U23 squad and is ready to step up. With Mattia Perin expected to leave at the end of the season, the youngster could become Wojciech Szczesny’s new backup.

The last two names are young midfielders Filippo Ranocchia and Nicolò Fagioli who are currently gaining vital experience in Serie B with Vicenza and Cremonese respectively.

We should also add Nicolò Rovella to the list, who has been a key member at Genoa for more than a year.