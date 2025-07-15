Juventus is among the European clubs pursuing Flamengo’s Wesley, although securing his signature will not be a straightforward task. The Brazilian defender has drawn interest from multiple sides, including AS Roma and Everton, both of whom are also said to be keen on bringing him to Europe.

Wesley is reportedly open to a move across the Atlantic if a suitable offer is presented. As is common with many Brazilian players, there is an understanding that a serious European offer often leads to a transfer. While Flamengo is one of the wealthiest and most stable clubs in Brazil, they are not immune to selling players if the financial and strategic conditions are appropriate.

Juventus Faces Stiff Competition

Juventus has been active in the transfer market this summer, working to strengthen key areas of the squad. Wesley is viewed as a player with the potential to offer both immediate impact and long-term value. His performances for Flamengo have been consistently strong, and his profile fits the kind of signing Juventus has been targeting.

However, with multiple clubs showing interest, the competition for his signature is intense. Flamengo, aware of the defender’s rising stock, is expected to hold out for a fee that reflects both his talent and his potential. This could create a scenario in which Juventus would need to increase its offer in order to secure the deal.

Flamengo Sets the Tone for Negotiations

As speculation continues around Wesley’s future, Flamengo has addressed the matter publicly. The Brazilian club issued a clear statement that provides insight into their stance on any potential deal. As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, Flamengo stated:

“During the transfer window, it’s normal for offers and requests to arise frequently, both for the sale and purchase of players. This, however, doesn’t mean the club is negotiating with its players. Flamengo clarifies that it only considers negotiations that are in line with its sporting, strategic, and financial interests, as well as taking into account the needs of its players.”

Juventus may view Wesley as a strong addition to their squad, but with interest from other European sides and Flamengo standing firm on their conditions, the Bianconeri might be forced to stretch their valuation if they hope to secure the defender’s services.