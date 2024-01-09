Alex Sandro is currently in his final season as a Juventus player, and there’s speculation about whether this could also be his last month with the Bianconeri.

The Brazilian defender has had a commendable tenure with Juve, but age catching up with him has affected his reliability compared to his younger years. Consequently, Juventus has made the decision to let him depart when his contract expires in the summer.

While Sandro was a highly sought-after player by top European clubs during his prime, the current lack of serious interest from European sides has prompted Flamengo, a Brazilian club, to express their desire to sign him now, as reported by Il Bianconero.

Despite Sandro’s experience and credentials, Juventus has no intention of keeping him, and Flamengo sees an opportunity to bring him back to Brazil. However, this potential transfer presents a challenge, as Juventus may be hesitant to let him go in the middle of an important season.

Juve FC Says

Flamengo’s interest means we can sell Sandro, but we should not be forced to accept a move for him this month when we are not ready for him to leave us.