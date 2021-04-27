Flavio Briatore slams Pirlo ‘gamble’

Flavio Briatore has criticised the hierarchy of Juventus, not only for taking a ‘gamble’ on Andrea Pirlo as coach, but for their previous investment in Maurizio Sarri also.

The super-rich Bianconeri fan has opened up on his belief that the Old Lady has made a string of mistakes when hiring coaches, as well as failing to build a midfield suitable for the level we should be playing at.

Flavio insists that while we didn’t always play well, we had a team that got results, but that is no longer the case.

“We had a team that won, maybe they didn’t play so well, it wasn’t champagne football, but at least they won,” Briatore stated on La Politica nel Pallone(via TuttoSport).

“They changed everything, they took Sarri who we all knew was not suitable for Juve and then they called Pirlo , a gamble: it’s like giving a Ferrari as the first car in the hands of someone who only has a pink slip. On the pitch he was a point of reference, on the bench he was not.”

The Italian businessman added that he was surprised by a number of our results this term, especially given the personnel at our disposal.

“There was an error of assessment, I did not expect it,” Flavio added. “We haven’t won against teams much inferior to us since the beginning of the championship, we have important players but we don’t have a midfield. It is the consequence of bad choices like that of the coach and the way they behaved with Allegri.

“That team there with some insertions could have continued to win, but they wanted to change everything and this is the result.”

It certainly has been a disappointing campaign on all fronts, despite winning the Supercoppa Italiana and sitting in the final of the Coppa. While I agree that Pirlo’s hiring was a gamble, I don’t feel that now is the time to make that change, although investment in the squad will be needed this summer to bring us back to the top next term.

Patrick