Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has responded to the European Court ruling, which essentially provides the leaders of the Super League with an opportunity to create their competition.

Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus were the last three clubs remaining committed to the idea, although Juventus withdrew not long ago.

The clubs, acting as protagonists, had taken UEFA to court over their ban on the competition and their intention to create it.

The decision was eagerly anticipated, and the Super League protagonists were hopeful of a positive outcome.

The European Court has now ruled against the monopoly of the European governing body, and Perez sees this as a victory for all the clubs involved.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Historic ruling, the clubs are masters of their own destiny… It is a historic ruling for football and the fans. Real Madrid will continue to work for the good of football. We have the responsibility to give new impetus to European football… We will create an open project, based on sporting merit, in compliance with financial fair play and national championships. A monopoly that has been going on for decades ends today.

“The governance of the Super League will be transparent and based on dialogue with the institutions. We are not against anyone, we just want to renew football, because its fate is in the hands of the clubs and the fans. It’s a historic day for the history of football and sport in general.”

Juve FC Says

This is a win for the clubs who are desperate for the Super League to succeed and it remains to be seen if more teams join them.

UEFA will now look to respond to the ruling. We expect them to either appeal against it or find ways to protect themselves from losing top clubs.