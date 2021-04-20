Florentino Perez rules out Real Madrid return for Ronaldo

Florentino Perez has ruled out a Real Madrid return for Cristiano Ronaldo amidst reports that he would leave Juventus.

Ronaldo enjoyed the best years of his career at Madrid, winning several trophies including the Champions League on four occasions.

He left them for Juventus in 2018 and has been struggling to reach even the semifinal of the competition.

With Juventus struggling financially and the attacker being their highest earner by a distance, he has been tipped to leave.

Real Madrid is one of the few teams that can sign him alongside PSG and Manchester United.

However, Los Blancos can be taken out of his list of suitors now after Perez claimed that it wouldn’t make sense for the attacker to return.

Perez gave an interview to El Chiringuito as quoted by Football Italia yesterday and he spoke on several issues including the newly formed European Super League.

On the transfer of Ronaldo, he said: “No, it wouldn’t make sense for Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Real Madrid,”

This development means that Juve will probably be stuck with Ronaldo and allow him to leave for nothing at the end of next season.

For now, they would hope another team attempts to sign him.