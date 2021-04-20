Florentino Perez stance on Real Madrid man is good news for Juventus

Florentino Perez has opened the door for Sergio Ramos to leave Real Madrid after admitting that they don’t have the money to keep the veteran defender.

Ramos is in the last months of his current contract at Madrid and there has been no agreement over a new one.

Madrid is dealing with some financial problems that limit what they can offer to the veteran.

Both parties want to continue their relationship, but as they struggle to get a deal sorted, Juventus is looking to sign him.

He has been on the radar of the Bianconeri for much of this season and his ongoing contract problems with Los Blancos is giving them hopes that they could get their man.

Perez granted an interview to Chiringuito TV recently and spoke on so many issues at Madrid and the new European Super League.

He was asked about the future of Ramos and he says he loves the defender, but their financial problems mean there is no guarantee he would stay.

He said as quoted by Calciomercato: “I love Sergio Ramos, but the club’s financial situation is complicated. Nobody puts money into this club. Will he leave Real Madrid? I did not say this. A lot of things can happen. Let’s see at the end of the season.”