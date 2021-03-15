“Focus one game at a time and keep going.” Chiellini not giving up on title yet

Giorgio Chiellini says Juventus isn’t focusing on who is leading the Serie A table and they are taking it one game at a time in the title race.

The Bianconeri are struggling to retain the league crown that they have won in the last nine seasons, but this season has proven to be the toughest yet.

They are behind the leaders, Inter Milan by 10 points and have just been knocked out of the Champions League at the round of 16 stage.

Their exit from the competition came at the hands of FC Porto and it means they have missed out on the top European price yet again.

Chiellini says Cagliari presented them with a very tough test and they passed it, they are now looking to earn another win when they face Benevento next.

He also insisted that they are not looking at what the likes of Inter Milan are achieving at the moment as they are taking their matches one game at a time.

He told Sky Sports Italia via Football Italia: “It’s always better to win 3-0 than 3-1, especially for us defenders, but at the moment we need to stay quiet, remain united and prove we still believe.

“It was a tough test, as Cagliari are a very good team, we’ve got Benevento up next and need to find that consistency we’ve been lacking so far this season.

“With all due respect for Inter, we have to focus only on our own results. Once we reach the end, we’ll see where we are, but the only course we can take is to focus one game at a time and keep going.”