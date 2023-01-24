Following Juve’s Progress in the 2022/23 Serie A

Juventus is one of the world’s most popular football clubs. So, it isn’t much of a surprise to learn that they are also one of Italy’s best clubs. With that in mind, we are going to take a look at the ongoing Serie A, and take a look at Juventus’ track record so far.

Obviously, the Serie A has been going strong for four months now, and during these four months Juventus has participated in 15 matches. We don’t have the time to look at each individual match in depth. So, instead, we are going to give a brief overview, just to catch anyone who’s missed a good portion of the matches up to date.

It is important to note that Juventus are currently ranked 3rd in Serie A, behind Napoli and Milan. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at Juventus’ progress in the 2022/23 season.

The Wins

As we said before, Juventus has, thus far, participated in 15 games. Out of the 15, Juve has won 9. And certainly, their season started off right, when they played their first match against Sassuolo on August 15. The 3 – 0 victory propelled Juve to the top of the odds at many sportsbooks. Online betting on football is hugely popular in 2022 and is expected to grow in 2023. So, if you want to give it a shot yourself, try to bet online at DraftKings, and similar websites.

Their next victory came a full two weeks later, when they defeated Spezia, 2 – 0, after which they hit a rough patch. Luckily, the rough patch came to a close on 2 October, when Juve played Bologna. Again, they won with an incredible score of 3 – 0. Since October 8, Juventus has done nothing but win. Despite the trouble they’ve been having with injured players. In six matches in a row, Juventus brought home the win.

In their last three matches, Juventus went up against Internazionale, Hellas Verona, and Lazio. All three matches were unquestionable Juve victories, ending in scores of 2 – 0, 0 – 1, and 3 – 0 respectively. Their track record in the 2022/23 season certainly proves that Juventus aren’t just has-beens. They still remain one of Italy’s finest clubs.

The Losses

But it hasn’t all been fun and games. Juve has taken a few Ls this season. Luckily for both the club and the fans, the wins far outweigh the losses. In fact, out of the 15 matches played, Juventus has only lost twice.

Their first loss came on 18 September. They played against Monza and lost 1 – 0. While the defeat itself was not all that bad, what was devastating is that they lost to a team currently sitting at the 14th spot. Out of the 15 matches played, Monza has only won 5, but still, one of those victories was against Italy’s most popular club.

Their second loss happened on October 8. Juve played against another of Italy’s top tier clubs, Milan. As of right now, Milan holds the silver medal in Serie A, behind Napoli and ahead of Juventus. And if this match is anything to go by, they certainly have earned the ranking. While Juventus couldn’t score a single goal, Milan stayed ahead with 2 throughout the game.

The Ties

Luckily, Juventus has not had any more losses thus far in the season. They have tied in four matches, however. We won’t stay on the ties too much, but we will briefly go over the four matches. In their second match of the season, Juventus played against Sampdoria, and neither team managed to score a goal.

After their match against Sampdoria, Juve played against Roma, where they managed another tie. The score was 1 – 1 in this match, as was the case with their next draw, which came against Fiorentina on 3 September. Their final tie was just a week or so later, when they played against Salernitana. The game ended in 2 – 2.

Juve’s Future

The Serie A is currently on hold due to the Christmas holiday season. The next match for Juve is not going to happen until January 4. They will be playing against Cremonese, and if the betting sites are to be believed, then Juventus is certainly the favourite to win the match.