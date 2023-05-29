Football agent insists Allegri performed a miracle at Juventus this season

Football agent Federico Pastorello has praised Max Allegri for his performance at Juventus this season, despite facing criticism and calls for him to leave the club. Despite finishing the season in the top four, Juventus’ ten-point deduction means they will miss out on a Champions League spot.

Throughout the season, the team faced various punishments and challenges, but Allegri managed to keep his players focused and motivated, resulting in some impressive performances. However, after two trophyless seasons, some Juventus fans are demanding a managerial change.

Pastorello, who represents the likes of Arthur Melo and Demarai Gray, says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I don’t see huge changes. Inzaghi made a masterpiece so good for him. Lazio has made a great journey and there is a program with Sarri. Pioli has done everything he had to do and has done it well. Allegri has a contract with Juve and given the situation, he has done a miracle.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri did a good job in terms of keeping the team focused on football despite all the troubles it went through off the field.

It may seem harsh to judge him by how his team performed but has the team improved since he returned to the Allianz Stadium last season?