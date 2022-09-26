Football agent insists Juventus and Inter Milan will recover in title race

The poor form of Juventus and Inter Milan does not bother the Italian football agent Stefano Antonelli so much because he knows they will get back in shape.

Both clubs are the top sides in Italian football, but the 2022/2023 season has been hard for them.

Juventus is struggling despite bolstering their squad with some very fine players in the summer.

The Bianconeri have not won any of their last four matches, three have been losses.

The pressure has increased on Max Allegri who could be sacked soon.

However, Antonelli believes the team will recover, even though they are not title favourites now.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I see Napoli among the top three candidates to win the Scudetto. Inter have something more than Juventus, but they will both come out of the crisis. The Bianconeri must do something more. Even Roma are not expressing a sparkling game “.

We are in a crisis, but it is not one that we cannot recover from. The only issue is time is running out and we need to make our recovery soon enough.

Otherwise, we would play catch-up with other clubs and that is not a good position to be in.