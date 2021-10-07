Football director reveals how Juventus missed out on signing a hotshot they want now

Juventus is interested in a move for Pisa striker, Lorenzo Lucca, but they could have signed him much earlier in his career. It has been revealed.

The striker started his youth career with Torino and made a name for himself last season at Palermo before earning a summer move to Serie B side, Pisa.

He has started life well in the Italian second division and Juve wants to sign him now, among other clubs.

However, his former director at Palermo, Renzo Castagnini, has just revealed that he told Juve to sign him sooner.

The Bianconeri didn’t take him seriously.

He says he understands as it was hard to convince them that Lucca was a top star in the making, considering that the striker wasn’t scoring many goals then.

He then reveals that only Pisa thought the Italy Under21 striker was worth it and splashed out more than 2milion euros to sign him.

He told Tuttosport as quoted by Calciomercato: “I had talked about Lucca with some friends, telling them: “Look, I have a player in my hands who sooner or later explodes in all his qualities.”

“But I understand that it was not easy to believe me: at that moment Lucca was not scoring. there were many of them, not only Juventus, but Pisa was the only one who strongly wanted Lorenzo.

“Giovanni Corrado and sporting director Claudio Chiellini should be congratulated: now it seems easy, but they have invested more than 2 million for a Serie C player.”