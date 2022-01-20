Football executive gives opinion on Juventus and Dybala saga

UEFA member and Juventus fan, Evelina Christillin, believes the Bianconeri’s current contract offer to Paulo Dybala is fair.

The attacker and the club have been in talks over a new deal for some time now, but there has been no agreement between both parties.

There have been conflicting reports about the progress in negotiations, with some suggesting Juve is offering a lesser salary than he wants.

The attacker has been injury-prone in recent seasons and his new deal should naturally reflect that.

However, he still wants to be one of the top earners in Serie A, especially as he is one of the leaders at the club.

Christillin insists Juve is trying its best to keep the former Palermo man and says now is not the time for him to demand more money.

She said via Tuttosport: “Dybala has always been a cross and a delight. I think he is the player of the highest class that Juventus has at the moment, also in view of Chiesa’s injury.

“These teases do not do well but we must keep in mind the position of the Juventus management who rather than make him go away at zero tries to keep him.

“But it is not even the time to raise the price too much. They are offering him a figure they deem appropriate. If he wants to raise the price, this is not the right time.”

Juve FC Says

Keeping Dybala at Juve would be a major win for the club, but we cannot break the bank to achieve that.

We are one of the worst-hit clubs financially because of covid-19 and that has taught us to make the right financial decisions.

Dybala is not getting any younger and his recent injury problems mean he might not be around for long.

It would hurt to see him leave the club, but that is an outcome we should be prepared for.