Football Insider claims West Ham and Juventus are in talks over midfielder’s transfer

West Ham and Juventus are claimed to have held talks over the potential transfer of Weston McKennie.

The Old Lady are said to be open to the American international’s departure, despite the fact that he has started in three of our opening six league matches this term.

McKennie is an extremely versatile player, having operated at centre-back for former club Schalke, as well as playing in a number of midfield roles since arriving in Turin, although he could potentially be labelled a Jack of all trades, yet master of none.

West Ham clearly rate his ability however, and the Football Insider intimates that they could see him as an option to replace Declan Rice, who they are claimed to be gearing up to sell.

The report adds that our midfielder is keen on making the move to the Premier League, and I can’t help but believe that he would suit the playing style of their division.

That being said, McKennie has proven that he can be a star in my eyes, but we just can’t seem to find the role that best suits his ability, although I would love to see him given the deepest role in a midfield three that could potentially allow Locatelli to push forward with more freedom as he likes to do.

Should Juve refuse to sell the American?

Patrick