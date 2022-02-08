Following a first campaign in Turin filled with ups and downs, Weston McKennie is now displaying a more mature version of himself.

The American remains one of the most colorful personalities at Juventus, but he now appears to understand and embrace the values of the club.

The former Schalke man reached rock bottom following his dismissal from the USMNT team last September due to his lack of discipline, but has now turned the page, becoming an important member for both his national team and the Bianconeri.

The 23-year-old spoke about his experience in Italy and how it changed his outlook on football.

“In Italy I learned tactics, it’s like playing chess: At first you are in a certain position, then when the ball is in one point of the field you have to be on the other side”, said McKennie in an interview with DAZN via ilBianconero.

He also discussed some of the differences between his first coach at Juventus, Andrea Pirlo, and his current manager, Max Allegri.

“Experience is the major difference between the two. Allegri has been training for I don’t know how many years, while Pirlo has just finished his playing career.

“It’s different when you can’t do anything concretely. Sometimes, while we were playing, after someone had made a pass, I looked at him (Pirlo) on the sidelines and understood what he was thinking: ‘I would have made another pass, I would have done it better, why didn’t you kick like that?’.

Finally, the Texan explains how the football business works, and believes that everyone – himself included – is replaceable at a top club like Juventus.