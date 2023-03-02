Football is in a crucial moment claims Super League spokesman

The man with the most challenging job in Europe now is probably Bernd Reichart, the CEO of A22, the company employed to deliver the European Super League.

The protagonists had failed in their initial attempt to make it work, but Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid continue to support it.

Juve was in favour and strongly worked for its creation when Andrea Agnelli was their president and it seems the new leaders will follow suit.

That said, UEFA is fighting back and has the support of football fans and most governments, making it hard for A22 to do their job.

However, they never miss an opportunity to tell why now is the best time to break UEFA’s monopoly.

In a recent statement on the idea, Reichart said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“It seems like a coincidence. Certainly, it must make us reflect this imbalance between the vast majority of clubs and few properties that have state entities behind them without spending limits. It is a crucial moment in football. We need an open minded by all the protagonists. Not a priori closures”.

Juve FC Says

The Super League is one of the most complex ideas to sell after its owners displayed some form of greed when introducing it to the public.

After losing so much to UEFA and ECA, we expect them to continue championing it, but its success will take time.