Juventus had an interest in signing Domenico Berardi during the last transfer window but failed to complete the deal in time to bring him to their squad.

Berardi is considered one of the most effective players in the Italian top flight, and Juventus was keen to secure his services.

However, Juventus couldn’t meet a deadline set by Sassuolo before it expired, and there are reports suggesting they may make another attempt to sign him in January.

Meanwhile, Juventus is receiving positive reports about Matias Soule, whom they loaned to Frosinone over the summer. The young Argentine is making a significant impact and is considered one of the top players in Serie A, which has left Juventus impressed.

Despite Soule’s impressive performances, Juventus currently has no plans to recall him from his successful loan spell. Talent scout Michele Fratini has even compared Soule to Domenico Berardi, emphasising his potential and quality.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Berardi? He’s certainly worth at least 30 million for what he’s doing, but Juventus has a future Berardi in their house and he’s Soulè.”

Juve FC Says

Berardi is a more established player and will instantly impact our team if we add him to the group.

However, Soule is one for the future, and we must try our best to ensure he reaches his full potential.