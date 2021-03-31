“For me it is a good sign” Juventus target responds to reports linking him with a move to Turin

Emil Audero has revealed that he is pleased to be linked with a move to a team like Juventus.

The Sampdoria number one has emerged as one of the Bianconeri targets to replace Gigi Buffon if the veteran finally leaves the club.

The champions are in a transitional period and will consider signing a younger goalkeeper to replace Buffon, which could be the impressive former Juve youth team player.

Sampdoria has had an inconsistent season as they languish in Serie A mid-table.

However, Audero has been in good form and has proven to be a trusted hand on an individual level.

Any player in Italy’s top flight will want to play for Juve and Audero is no different, but he insists that at the moment, he is only focused on helping Sampdoria in the league.

“For me it is a good sign, it makes me happy for two reasons” he said via Calciomercato.

“It means that since I have been here Sampdoria has believed in me, they have managed to enhance me; and then because it means that there have been many positive things in recent years and the hope that there will be others in the near future.”

He added: “These are things that are pleasing because they are important teams, high ranking and with an important history.

“But, as I have always said in the past, we need to think about the present to build the future. I focus on the season finale.

“It’s nice but these are things that shouldn’t distract me from current goals”

With just 3 clean sheets from 29 competitive games this season, he may not be the quality that Juve is looking for, however, with a better defence in front of him those stats would probably improve.