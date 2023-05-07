“For me it is a special moment” Iling-Junior reacts to his first Juventus goal

Samuel Iling-Junior has admitted he is delighted with his goal for Juventus in the game against Atalanta.

The youngster had made cameo appearances for the club for much of the season, but Max Allegri decided to name him in the starting XI for the crunch match against La Dea.

He repaid the faith with a fine goal which set the team up to win the match 2-0 and move second.

Juve and Atalanta are fighting for a place inside the top four, so that win was enormous and Iling-Junior was happy to have made a contribution.

The attacker said after the game via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I am proud to wear this shirt and score goals. For me it is a special moment, for my family and for my coach who always helps me. Allegri is a top coach who has won many championships and helps me grow and do the best for my career. Champions? We have to keep the level high and think about the next race”.

Juve FC Says

Iling-Junior had a good game and has been inspiring for us for much of this campaign.

The youngster is one of the group’s key men and has proven he can be trusted to win a game for the team.

Hopefully, he will continue to score for us and cement his place on the first team.