Forged in fire: Most Five Improved Juventus Players in 2022 (Opinion)

Unfortunately for Juventus, this year hardly delivered any good memories for the club. With the exception of a late resurgence that saw Max Allegri’s men beating the likes of Inter, Lazio and Torino, 2022 was an utter disaster.

But while a host of players were chocked by the Old Lady’s overwhelming troubles, others managed to develop their game amidst all the chaos surrounding them.

So let’s take a look at the five most improved Juventus players in 2022, only taking into consideration those who are currently a part of Allegri’s squad.

5. Manuel Locatelli

While there have been some bumps along the way, Manuel Locatelli is recently displaying vast improvement. He no longer looks out of sorts in the Regista role.

We can only expect bigger things to come for the reliable midfielder.

4. Nicolò Fagioli

Fagioli isn’t the first midfielder on the list and he won’t be the last, but his emergence symbolizes the resurrection of the club’s most troublesome department in recent years, with young players taking over from disappointing acquisitions.

The 21-year-old sharpened his tools at Cremonese before returning to his base in Turin, ready for bigger challenges.

3. Gleison Bremer

Although his great rise occurred during his time at Torino, Bremer is still developing his game after switching allegiance and is growing from strength to strength with every new outing.

From an unsung centre-back to the best defender in Serie A and a Brazil international in the short space of 12 months. This was quite a rise.

2. Fabio Miretti

A year ago, very few amongst us were familiar with the name “Fabio Miretti”. Flashforward to the present, and the teenager is now an important member of the senior squad and regularly starts matches for the club.

Now surely he still has a lot to learn, but if the player himself wouldn’t have imagined the career progress he had made during the course of the year.

1. Adrien Rabiot

While young guns like Miretti and Fagioli are ought to improve, Adrien Rabiot’s sudden rise at the age of 27 came out of the blue, especially on the back of three underwhelming campaigns in Turin.

These days, the French midfielder is an indispensable player for both club and country, contributing in creating and scoring goals on a regular basis while helping his team assert dominance in the middle of the park.

Alas, this career revival occurred during what could be the player’s final campaign in Turin. But as long as he maintains his superb form until the end of the season, his rise remains a pleasant event.