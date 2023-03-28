Since leaving his post at Tottenham Hotspur, Antonio Conte has sparked a great debate, especially on Italian soil, with fans and observers alike making assumptions regarding his future.

Expectedly, several circulating reports have already linked the Lecce native with a return to the Allianz Stadium. The 53-year-old spent 13 years as a Juventus player, as well as three successful years in the dugout.

Nevertheless, an emerging report names another former Bianconeri as a possible candidate for one of Italy’s hottest seats.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus have identified Igor Tudor as the ideal profile in case they decide to part ways with Max Allegri at the end of the season.

The Croatian spent the best years of his playing career serving the Old Lady. He also acted as Andrea Pirlo’s assistant during the 2020/21 campaign.

Following a successful stint at Hellas Verona, the 44-year-old was appointed as the manager of Olympique Marseille last summer. He’s currently enjoying a fabulous campaign in southern France, with his side sitting second in the Ligue 1 table, only behind Paris Saint-Germain.

The source explains that the Juventus management has pinpointed Tudor due to his excellent managerial skills and affordable wages. Moreover, he’s someone who knows the club’s environment inside out.

Nonetheless, sticking with Allegri remains the most likely scenario at this point.