Forget Juventus v Sporting Lisbon, draw must be done again

It seems that it is not just Formula One that makes major screw-ups but UEFA also after the last 16 draw for the Champions League was done incorrectly.

It seems that Man Utd was left out as a possible opponent for Atletico Madrid and that on its own was enough to question the integrity of the draw,

There were other errors, for example, Sporting Lisbon left in one pot when they should not have been and the same with Villarreal.

What all this means is that the Champions League last 16 must be done again and my understanding is that will be at 15.00 CET.

At least UEFA has done the right thing, unlike Formula One yesterday, however, it also means that Juve no longer gets the fairly easy draw of Sporting Lisbon and could once again face a team like PSG.

It is going to be very interesting how the second draw concludes and whether there will be further complaints from teams that may feel hard done by in the new draw.