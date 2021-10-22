Forget the rumours, Juventus can no longer sign superstars

One part of the life for a Juventus fan is waking up to news sources linking us with a move for one superstar or another.

When you have Paulo Dybala in your squad and signed Cristiano Ronaldo for €100 million when he was over 30, you shouldn’t expect something different.

It is exciting to hear that we could sign Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund or PSG’s Kylian Mbappe every other day, but a closer look at the reality of things at our beloved club shows those rumours are very untrue.

To be honest, Ronaldo could be the last top superstar we sign for good money in the next decade unless we can clean up our financial mess quickly.

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed our financial struggles and some of the money decisions we made before 2020 have come back to haunt us.

Adding Haaland or Mbappe to this Juve squad could see us win the Champions League and perhaps become unreachable for other Italian clubs.

However, Juve cannot pay a single player €500,000 per week, at least for now.

To see a true reason, look closely at how the Bianconeri have struggled to get Paulo Dybala on a new deal.

The club continues to openly profess that he is the key man for their attack and a future captain.

You would expect them to do their very best to keep him and I believe that is exactly what the contract negotiators are doing.

If Juventus’ best isn’t enough to satisfy Dybala, why should the fans think they can bring in another superstar to the club?

Another reason we would struggle to sign top players is that while we fall deeper into debt, other clubs seem to have unlimited resources at their disposal.

The recent sale of Newcastle United to a fund owned by the Saudi Arabian government means Juve now competes with clubs owned by countries to sign players.

The European Super League would have helped to boost our finances, but it has been shut down and continues to be frustrated.

Juve is a big club and we can survive any storm as we have done in the last year, but signing a top player is out of reach, for now.

There will come a time when the club is better placed financially to compete with anyone for a top player.

However, for now, the free agency market might be our best bet to sign top players otherwise, making good use of our available talents and developing a few more seems like the way to go for us.