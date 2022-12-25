Forget the rumours. Vlahovic will not leave Juventus. Here is why

Dusan Vlahovic only joined Juventus a year ago as the Bianconeri sought to add a top striker to their squad, and he fitted the bill.

Juve had faced competition from top clubs for his signature, and the striker could easily have gone to Arsenal, who also seriously wanted to add him to their squad.

The Serbian has remained one of the finest strikers in Europe, but reports claim he is still a wanted man despite playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Some fans might panic hearing that he is open to the idea of leaving the club, but that is very unlikely to happen, and there are a few reasons for that.

Firstly, Vlahovic is the man the current Juve team is being built around, and the striker will almost certainly be the last player the club would sell.

Secondly, Vlahovic is very likely to be unaffordable to most clubs worldwide because it will take at least double the price they bought him for Juve to sell.

The Serbian is here to stay, but the rumours will continue to do the rounds in the media and on the internet.

For now, we need to focus on getting him back to his best form so that he can score as many goals as possible, which could yet fire us to the league title, among other trophies.