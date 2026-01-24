Franck Kessie is reportedly interested in a move to Juventus as the club looks ahead to strengthening its squad at the end of the season. The midfielder is currently playing in Saudi Arabia, but his contract is due to expire in the summer, and he has no intention of renewing his deal. That situation has placed him firmly on the market and attracted interest from several European sides.

Juventus Monitor a Free Transfer Opportunity

Juventus view Kessie as a strong option who could add experience and physical presence to their midfield. With his contract running down, the Bianconeri are considering a move that would see him arrive on a free transfer in the summer. This approach fits well with the club’s strategy of reinforcing key areas without committing to significant transfer fees.

Kessie is open to such a move, as it would allow him to return to European football, where he believes he can still perform at the highest level. His desire to compete regularly in major competitions has played a role in his willingness to listen to offers from clubs across Europe. Juventus have already taken initial steps by making contact with his representatives to assess his interest and outline the possibility of a future agreement.

(Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Player Keen on a Return to Europe

The midfielder’s openness to joining Juventus has been viewed positively within the club. According to Tuttojuve, Kessie has made it clear that he is willing to consider a move to Turin if the two sides can reach an agreement on contractual terms. This development has encouraged Juventus to continue exploring the deal, knowing the player is receptive to the idea.

Kessie is keen to return to European football as soon as possible and sees Juventus as a platform where he can challenge himself and contribute at a high level. His readiness to commit has given the Bianconeri confidence that a deal could be achievable, provided negotiations progress smoothly.

For Juventus, this represents an encouraging opportunity. Securing a player of Kessie’s calibre without a transfer fee would strengthen their squad depth and add competition in midfield.