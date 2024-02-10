Former AC Milan star Massimo Oddo maintains that the Serie A title race remains wide open despite the significant gap between Inter Milan and Juventus. Inter extended their lead by emerging victorious in the recent direct clash between the two clubs, establishing themselves as frontrunners for the league title.

While some have prematurely discounted Juventus following this result, the Bianconeri are determined to showcase their capabilities and remain optimistic about their prospects. They aim to secure victories in their remaining fixtures while hoping for Inter to stumble.

Although Juventus is Inter’s primary rival, they have yet to suffer defeat against the Bianconeri this season but could encounter formidable challenges against other opponents. Oddo acknowledges Inter’s advantage in the title race but refrains from dismissing Juventus entirely, emphasising that the outcome of the title race is far from certain.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Inter on Sunday were superior to Juve in every aspect, but Allegri’s team won’t give up. And the Champions League drains you.”

Juve FC Says

We have been written off almost every week this season, but we remain inside the top two.

The last two games have been tough and delivered unfavourable results for us, but we can still finish this season as champions.

We just need to focus on ourselves and win as many games as possible.