Former AC Milan man says Allegri needs time at Juventus

Former AC Milan star Jean Pierre Papin insists Max Allegri is the best manager for Juventus in a time like this and he needs more time to turn things around.

Juventus fans are calling for the club’s gaffer to be fired after their underwhelming start to this campaign, and it could be an action the club is forced to take.

Despite signing some impressive players in the last transfer window, Juve has failed to beat the likes of Sampdoria, Salernitana and Benfica in this campaign.

Their next match would be against Monza this weekend and it is a must-win for Allegri’s men.

The manager could be fired, but Papin believes he needs even more time to get the job done.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Allegri cannot be discussed, he remains a great coach. Injuries have distorted the idea of ​​a team that he had in mind, he needs time.”

Firing Allegri is the first call of action most clubs will make, but the gaffer seems to have the backing of the Juve executive.

However, that will not last if he doesn’t make the most of the added time he has been given to get things right.