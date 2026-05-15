Theo Hernandez could return to Serie A at the end of the season, as he appears tired and less settled in the Saudi Pro League.

The left back built his reputation at Real Madrid and AC Milan and made a surprise move to Al Hilal after significant persuasion. Unlike other players, he took time before accepting the switch and now appears to be reconsidering his future, despite his strong salary in Saudi Arabia.

Return to Europe under consideration

Although he is still well paid, he is now open to returning to Europe and could pursue a move back to Serie A during the summer transfer window. His performances in Italy previously made him one of the most effective left-backs in European football, and there is a belief he could still perform at a high level in a familiar environment.

Juventus are among the clubs monitoring his situation. The Old Lady already has several capable defenders, and Luciano Spalletti is satisfied with his current defensive options, but Hernandez remains a player of interest given his past impact in Serie A and his attacking strength from the left side.

However, any potential transfer would be complicated by financial considerations. His current wages in Saudi Arabia are significantly higher than what most European clubs can offer, and Juventus operate under a strict wage structure that would require him to accept a considerable reduction.

Juventus interest and wage implications

The men in black and white are understood to be following his situation closely and would be pleased if he becomes available. According to Football Italia, one of his suitors is Juve, as speculation grows over a possible return to Italian football.

A move would depend on whether Hernandez prioritises a return to top-level European competition over financial incentives. Juventus would be ready to assess the opportunity should conditions become realistic, but the situation remains uncertain as the season progresses.