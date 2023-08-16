Former Atalanta manager Bortolo Mutti has shared his prediction for the Serie A winner and emphasises that Juventus should not be discounted from the race.

Over the past two seasons, the Bianconeri have not secured any major titles and are currently facing challenges in reinforcing their squad during the ongoing transfer window.

As part of their strategy, Juventus is focusing on offloading underperforming players. Meanwhile, rival teams like Inter Milan have made significant enhancements to their roster by acquiring higher-quality players.

Although Juventus faces these obstacles, it’s important to note that they will not be participating in European competitions this season. This absence from European football translates to fewer matches on their schedule, offering them a chance to concentrate their efforts on domestic success.

Given these circumstances, Juventus is keen to capitalise on the opportunity and aim for Serie A glory, a sentiment that aligns with the observations of former Mutti who said as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I see Napoli, however, up front because the structure of the team has remained well defined and has a coach of experience. But there is also Juventus who are making an intelligent transfer market, especially if they go to buy Berardi.

“At the same time, Inter, but also Milan. The Nerazzurri have made some very targeted additions, closed a bit the circle with Arnautovic “.

Juve FC Says

This has been a very tough summer for Juve as a club, but we believe the lack of European football could help the club win a trophy.

We just need to make a few signings at the end of the transfer window and we will have a stronger squad.