Former Ballon d’Or winner backs Pirlo to succeed as a manager

Andrea Pirlo was named the manager of Juventus in a surprising turn of events this summer.

The former midfielder hasn’t had any senior managerial experience before now and it was a surprise to some fans that they brought him in to help them win their tenth consecutive league title.

He has now been backed to become a unique manager by his former teammate and Ballon d’Or winner, Kaka.

Both played in the great sides of Milan that won the Champions League and several Serie A titles.

Kaka admitted that he didn’t think Pirlo will become a manager so early on. He reckoned that Pirlo has learned from some of the best managers in the game like Carlo Ancelotti and Antonio Conte and that should help him to succeed as a manager.

He also reckons that the former midfielder will be a unique manager just as he was as a player.

“It’s fun. I enjoy seeing my former teammates being involved in great teams,” Kaka told La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia.

“He seemed destined to take over the youth team and work his way up, but he has already arrived there.”

On Pirlo’s advantages, he said: “OK, Andrea knows football, it will be nice to follow him.

“He has been fortunate to work with and learn from many great coaches. Ancelotti, Allegri, Conte…

“In the end, I still think Pirlo will be unique, even as a coach.”